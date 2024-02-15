 Skip to content

Block Buster Billy update for 15 February 2024

Cloud saves

Block Buster Billy update for 15 February 2024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds Steam Cloud save support to the game. It should work automatically out of the box.

Important: If you have multiple Steam accounts playing on the same computer, you should back up the save files because Steam cloud update will overwrite them!!!

Also, you might want to back them up for the first run, just in case.

The files are stored in %APPDATA%/Bigosaur/Billy

That folder is typically in C:\Users\Your_windows_username\AppData\Roaming\Bigosaur\Billy

The AppData folder is hidden, so you would need to enable system hidden files to see it.

Or you can just type %APPDATA% into the Windows file explorer address bar, and it will take you there directly.

Now you can play and share progress on multiple devices.

Have fun playing!

