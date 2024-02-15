 Skip to content

Dodge It! 2 update for 15 February 2024

MAJ V1.9

MAJ V1.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGE LOG

(PHYSIC)

  • Added more gravity.
  • Added more launch when jump is activated.

(HUD)

  • Removed music

(PERFORMANCE)

  • Optimised file for more performance.

(MENU)

  • Added game mode icon near the game mode button so player now know wich game mode they are playing.
  • Changed the size of INVENTORY

(ITEM)

  • Fixed SORT item order now item are well show and not have issue with overlaping.

(GAMEPLAY)

  • Pink power-up now make you faster instead of slowing you
  • Level system for competition in leaderboard each ball you collect give you 1 xp

