CHANGE LOG
(PHYSIC)
- Added more gravity.
- Added more launch when jump is activated.
(HUD)
- Removed music
(PERFORMANCE)
- Optimised file for more performance.
(MENU)
- Added game mode icon near the game mode button so player now know wich game mode they are playing.
- Changed the size of INVENTORY
(ITEM)
- Fixed SORT item order now item are well show and not have issue with overlaping.
(GAMEPLAY)
- Pink power-up now make you faster instead of slowing you
- Level system for competition in leaderboard each ball you collect give you 1 xp
Changed files in this update