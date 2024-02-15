Our Among Us VR Limited Time Event Activity Round Up ⚡

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Heya, Crewmates! How’ve you been? Enjoying our first-ever Limited Time Event: Lights Out? 💡

We’re still over here beaming about the launch of the Lights Out Event and our new Limited Time Events!

And, you thought that was it… but we’re here to deliver a glimpse at more of the exciting Lights Out-focused events we’ve engineered in the coming weeks. 🎉 Hope you’re prepared!



Don't get left in the dark!

This month’s edition of Schell Games 360, we’ll be discussing Among Us VR's new 💡 Lights Out Limited Time Event and peer further into even more details on Schell Games’ upcoming game Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire 🧛. Feel free to join the conversation as we illuminate the making of our first Limited Time Event — you may even get a chance to ask members of our Dev Team questions of your own! ✨

The show goes live on Friday, February 16 at 10am PST / 1pm EST — exclusively on the Schell Games YouTube channel!



And then… we’re hopping in to play Lights Out Mode alongside you!

Experience the thrill of teaming up with — or against! 😈 — some of the Among Us VR development team! Exclusively on our official Discord server, we’ll be sharing our Lights Out lobby codes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST! 💡

Ask questions, learn new strategies, or simply enjoy the Thrill of the Light…s Out Event. (Okay, even I’ll admit that was a bad one. 😓)



AND THEN?! 🤯

Starting the week of February 26, we'll be working closely with some of your favorite VR Content Creators for some epic play sessions and livestreams in Lights Out Mode! ⚡ Who do YOU hope to see as the Impostor? 🤞 Be sure to tune in for more details soon.



The final activity we wanted to share is a chance for you to share your thoughts about our Lights Out Event with us directly! 💡 We’ve assembled a short series of questions for you to help us shape the future of our upcoming Limited Time Events going forward. Participation in this Lights Out Event Survey 📈 is optional, but we’d appreciate it!

Of course, we have even more surprises in the shadows for Among Us VR in the future. But, for now, we hope you’ll join us for these upcoming eVENTs! ✨

Stay suspicious, beans!

