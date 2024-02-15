-Greatly optimized the combo icon performance, which caused noticeable hitching before on steam deck and some lower end devices. It should now have equivalent performance to using combo text
-Greatly optimized some other parts of the code that would lead to frame spikes. The performance should be more stable now
-Combo text now show thrust / whirlwind / punch / cast to have better parity with the combo icons
Mortal Sin update for 15 February 2024
2/15 Optimization Hotfix
