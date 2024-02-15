 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mortal Sin update for 15 February 2024

2/15 Optimization Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13468164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Greatly optimized the combo icon performance, which caused noticeable hitching before on steam deck and some lower end devices. It should now have equivalent performance to using combo text
-Greatly optimized some other parts of the code that would lead to frame spikes. The performance should be more stable now
-Combo text now show thrust / whirlwind / punch / cast to have better parity with the combo icons

Changed files in this update

Mortal Sin Content Depot 1494811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link