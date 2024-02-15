 Skip to content

Cow Life Sim RPG update for 15 February 2024

Cow Life Sim RPG V1.02

Bug Fixes and Tweaks

-Ringtoss animation now lines up better
-Ringtoss center hitbox moved slightly to be actually centered
-Default total volume is now 50%
-Main menu mute button moved to left so it's not behind the Steam overlay popup

Changed files in this update

