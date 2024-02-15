v2.31 Stability and Enhancement Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova v2.31

Full Changelog Here

We're excited to share with you the details of our latest update, v2.31. While this update doesn't introduce new features, it focuses on enhancing your gameplay experience through a series of important bug fixes, stability improvements, and performance tweaks.

Core Improvements:

Ship movement in battles has been improved for a more immersive experience.

Improved Multiplayer stability and performance.

Various crashes have been addressed to enhance game stability.

Gameplay Adjustments:

Battles:

Movement of fighters has been refined to reduce rubber-banding effects.

An issue with "Predictive Targeting" range bonuses not showing in tooltips has been fixed, ensuring accuracy in the Battle Viewer.

The "Armor Progress" bar has been removed from the HUD for a cleaner look.

Events:

Fixed a bug where choosing "decide later" for an event wouldn't allow you to make a selection at a later time.

Corrected tooltip data for the "Exotic Alien Lazy Genius Fever" and "Divine Intervention" events for clarity.

Portraits for factions spawned by events are now properly displayed in the Diplomacy Screen.

Miscellaneous:

Adjustments have been made to allow changing Victory conditions mid-game.

Issues causing stuck turns due to teleporting ships or missing anomalies have been resolved.

Capturing an opponent's shipyard now correctly ejects their ships to a valid tile.

Various other gameplay tweaks and fixes have been implemented to improve your experience.

Multiplayer Enhancements:

We've significantly improved Multiplayer stability and performance. Fixes have been implemented for re-watching battles, reducing auto-explore lag, and resolving turn-timer issues, ensuring a smoother multiplayer experience.

Setup buttons no longer shift around when starting a multiplayer game after exiting another, making for a more consistent and user-friendly interface.

Missions:

The CTRL+N shortcut to re-roll the game map is now disabled during missions to preserve the integrity and challenge of each mission.

Graphics and UI Enhancements:

Added point lights to Starbases and Terror Stars for a more visually appealing experience.

Addressed missing graphics and rendering issues, such as the red squares in the Invasion screen.

The UI has seen several improvements, including updated icons, resolved clipping issues, and adjustments to ensure information is displayed correctly and clearly.

Language updates for Russian, French, and Chinese.

Various text corrections and updates, including tooltips and references, have been made for accuracy and clarity.

DLC Note:

For Tales of Centauron DLC players, you no longer need to be online to complete the Korath mission.

We hope these updates improve your Galactic Civilizations IV experience. As always, we're grateful for your feedback and support.

Please note that while we've aimed to address a wide range of issues with this update, we're always working on further improvements. If you encounter any problems or have suggestions, don't hesitate to reach out to us. Thank you for being a part of the Galactic Civilizations IV community!