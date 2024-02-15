Maintenance Update - saving the save files! 💾

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today we've refreshed the game with a maintenance update, bringing you some much-needed fixes and improvements. We mostly focused on the matter of save file malfunctions, as some players experienced some heartbreaking loses of their House Flipper 2 progress. :C

🗒️ Take a look at the patch notes:

Changes:

Welcome to the era of transparency. The changelog window is here to keep you in the loop!

Added a main menu news section aka. The Flipper News!

Added a memo about our social media channels upon exiting the game! Join our community, we have memes about walls and roofs!

The "Ryan" Microphone can now be put on various furniture pieces.

Blocked the ability to put certain symbols in the Store's search bar.

Fixes:

A save files migration has been implemented to address the progress loss issues.

The pesky autosave has been tamed and now behaves like a well-trained pet. Sit. Stay. Save.

Fixed the amount of money not saving properly in some specific cases.

The "Start playtest" option in the Sandbox Mode has been changed to "Test property (no saving)", to more accurately represent what it's for.

Using the transform tool to rotate roofs shouldn't cause problems anymore.

The transparency settings for stains created with the "stains and dirt" tool should now apply properly.

The button tooltips in the tutorial should now be displayed properly when using a controller.

Filled some gaps in the game's localization.

Town environment optimization improvements.

📌 What's our next move?

We're constantly working on the first Major House Flipper 2 Update which is going to come in March!

We already mentioned the Spring Update in our recent House Flipper 2 Status Report as well as the House Flipper 2 Roadmap. Go check those out if you haven't seen them already!

Also, today we've heard some new spicy information regarding the release date of the Hairdresser Simulator that we've talked about in the past!

The Hairvolution is right around the corner, as the game will be releasing on the 6th of March 2024!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1330560/

The devs also let us know that a FREE DLC called "Beards and Mustaches" is coming out in the second quarter of 2024!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2782930/Hairdresser_Simulator__Beards_and_Mustaches_DLC/

---Have a great rest of the week!

Cheers! 💙