Journey's Legend update for 15 February 2024

0.7.G

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where omni ronny could take 0 damage when dealing to much damage
  • Adjusted the achivement for unlocking funny field from reaching level 100 in Rock Peter to reaching level 2 in Rock Peter. This is due to the level rework so just have to defeat the boss once
  • Several minor Bug Fixes

