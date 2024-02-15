- Fixed an issue where omni ronny could take 0 damage when dealing to much damage
- Adjusted the achivement for unlocking funny field from reaching level 100 in Rock Peter to reaching level 2 in Rock Peter. This is due to the level rework so just have to defeat the boss once
- Several minor Bug Fixes
Journey's Legend update for 15 February 2024
0.7.G
