Fakeway update for 15 February 2024

Add wooden walls and blocks

Build 13467792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  1. Add wood blocks

  2. Add walls

Repair

  1. Fix the bug that the map cannot be fully loaded when creating a new game.

  2. Fix the language error in the loading interface prompt

