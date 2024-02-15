🔥 Soulslinger Update 0.426 adds new Lighting & Colors, Shotgun rework and more!

Greetings, Soulslingers!

A brand new update for Soulslinger: Envoy of Death landed a minute ago! Those of you who have been on our Discord channel over the last few days will have noticed the biggest and most obvious change in the 0.426 update in advance: it rebuilts the lighting and color settings of the Land of Memories from scratch.

But the update brings even more features, improvements and fixes to the game, so here is the complete changelog for version 0.426:

NEW FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS:

Rebuilt the lighting and color settings of the Land of Memories from scratch

Added a bright, noticeable indicator whenever a ranged enemy launches its attack

The Shotgun spread works very differently now, vastly improving the usability of the weapon

BUGFIXES:

Reduced camera sway during ADS

Fixed a bug where the Fire Guard's massive sword strike never dealt damage

Fixed a bug where the flying Wraith's projectile would collide with seemingly nothing and disappear

Fixed the Devourer's Bestiary description

It is no longer possible to set max FPS due to major performance issues this caused

Of course, this is not all we're working on -- behind the scenes, we are cooking new content for y'all! And our first major update isn't terribly far away now! 🙂

Please let me know what you think about the update and its contents! if you have any feedback, please post it in the comments, in the Steam Community or on our Discord server.

So long, friends. Have fun with update 0.426!

Ede out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429240/Soulslinger_Envoy_of_Death/