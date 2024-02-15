 Skip to content

Destiny's Divide update for 15 February 2024

Patch 0.60

Patch 0.60

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beings:

  • Mellit (Epic and Legendary versions) - Changed text to “all other beings” to indicate that Mellit itself isn’t destroyed by its ability.

Spells:

  • Ultimate Defense - Now has two separate Global Status UI entries, depending on which option was chosen.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Cazit’guls Hero Power triggering Orb of Silence’s first ability.
  • Fixed Twisted Timber’s option selection text not indicating it only triggers on Effect or Equipment auras being played.
  • Fixed Trapping Roots tooltip typo.
  • Fixed various Protection aura tooltips text.
  • Fixed One of Seven using Transfusion multiple times per turn.
  • Fixed Apep refreshing Hero Power when devouring, even if the devoured being can’t be destroyed (eg. due to Ultimate Defense).
  • Fixed Black Forest Guard not moving to Sharedboard even if there are empty slots.
  • Fixed Turn timer extension not working properly.
  • Fixed Global Status UI not displaying icons if multiple statuses are active.
  • Fixed Tinas, City of Spirits “Aura resurrect” option showing as available even if no valid targets were in the afterlife.
  • Fixed Elder Orb of Urna not triggering on spells played from Sharedboard.
  • Fixed Elder Orb of Urna “Copy” option not showing notification when triggered.
  • Fixed Hush 2nd option not blocking Aura cards played from Sharedboard.
  • Fixed The Last Wish Crystal not allowing 4/4 Ghost to be summoned even if the board wasn’t full.
  • Fixed game not ending properly if player dealt lethal damage while VFX animations were still running (eg. using Illsar’s Hero Power and attacking for lethal while animation is still happening.)
  • Fixed card back not showing up when opening packs.
  • Summoned Wolf from Summon, will now correctly receive +1/+0 from pack.
  • Various UI fixes

