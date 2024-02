Fixed bathtub save

Fixed incorrect positioning while showering and also fixed missing steam

I didn't have these two bugs and this mechanics worked properly for me and I couldn't replicate them. But I made a couple of edits and it should work for you too. Please let me know if it's fixed or not:

After ending the date, the screen is blurred and there is nothing you can do;

When you click "ask for work" the game freezes

Let me know if it works fine