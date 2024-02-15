Update notes - February 15

Service Pack 2.0
Release notes:
Fulfilling requests from our users we developed the following:
- Ship speed control
The options menu now has a ship speed control!
- Giantesses Gallery
Now in the gallery section we have a gallery of giantesses: If you beat a level, a giantess will be able to be observed on their stage with pan, zoom and clothing controls.
**Instructions:
Pan: WASD / arrows / d-pad
Zoom in and out "A" button + Up or Down / RMB + Up or Down / Backspace + Up or Down
Cloth State LMB / "B" button / Spacebar
Exit: Hold Start or Esc or Start**
- Several bug fixes
Several updates are being developed right now, we will not stop!
