Update notes - February 15

Share · View all patches · Build 13467702 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Service Pack 2.0

Release notes:

Fulfilling requests from our users we developed the following:

- Ship speed control

The options menu now has a ship speed control!

- Giantesses Gallery

Now in the gallery section we have a gallery of giantesses: If you beat a level, a giantess will be able to be observed on their stage with pan, zoom and clothing controls.

**Instructions:

Pan: WASD / arrows / d-pad

Zoom in and out "A" button + Up or Down / RMB + Up or Down / Backspace + Up or Down

Cloth State LMB / "B" button / Spacebar

Exit: Hold Start or Esc or Start**

Several bug fixes

Several updates are being developed right now, we will not stop!