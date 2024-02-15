 Skip to content

Captain Firehawk and the Laser Love Situation update for 15 February 2024

Update notes - February 15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Service Pack 2.0

Release notes:

Fulfilling requests from our users we developed the following:

- Ship speed control

The options menu now has a ship speed control!

- Giantesses Gallery

Now in the gallery section we have a gallery of giantesses: If you beat a level, a giantess will be able to be observed on their stage with pan, zoom and clothing controls.

**Instructions:

Pan: WASD / arrows / d-pad
Zoom in and out "A" button + Up or Down / RMB + Up or Down / Backspace + Up or Down
Cloth State LMB / "B" button / Spacebar
Exit: Hold Start or Esc or Start**

  • Several bug fixes

Several updates are being developed right now, we will not stop!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2054691 Depot 2054691
