Y. Village - The Visitors update for 15 February 2024

v0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13467690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Some changes were made on the map.
-The location of the matchbox was changed.
-The running speed of the character was increased.
-Numbers were added to the houses.

Changed files in this update

