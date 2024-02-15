Beta v 1.2.3.d

New Features:

Introducing 15 new substance dealers and buyers, strategically scattered throughout the city, subway, and park. Keep your eyes peeled for new opportunities and challenges in your underground dealings.

Earl, the notorious underground figure, now offers his own series of missions for you to undertake. Are you ready to dive deeper into the world of clandestine operations?

After successfully completing the "Run Down" mission, a lucrative new deal becomes available in your neighborhood.

Updates:

A new NPC with a mission awaits you on the corner of your neighbor, near the vacant pharmacy. Explore this new avenue of gameplay and see what secrets lie in wait.

Bug Fixes:

Addressed several minor issues and optimizations to improve overall game stability and performance.