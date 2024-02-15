- New Cosmetic: Wendigo's Set.
- New Cosmetic: Poisoned Wendigo's Set.
- Bug Fix: Choosing minor blessing option at dummy (part 1) no longer triggers dummy (part 2) random encounter.
- Bug Fix: Corrected fire sword skill damage. from 39-30 to 29-30.
- Bug Fix: Consecutive Attacks blessing now affects wands correctly.
- Bug Fix: Dashing while wearing dagger in main hand, has 1 more invincibility frame, matching swords and wands dash invincibility frames.
- Tweak: Changed shop upgrade text to make it more clear how it works.
- Tweak: Changed dash animation slightly and added graying out of the character during dash.
- Tweak: Updated UI frame texture around skills/potions at bottom left.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 15 February 2024
Patch 58
Patchnotes via Steam Community
