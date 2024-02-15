Update 15: Nutrient & Multiplier Data Overlays

Nutrient & Multiplier Data Overlays
ACRES gets data overlays for managing cell nutrient levels at scale. Overlays for each nutrient or multiplier is accessible by clicking the icon in the bottom Soil Data toolbar.
Clicking a different overlay button will change the current overlay while clicking the active overlay button will turn off the overlay system. Also, Cycle through each overlay with a gamepad/steam deck with LT+DPad Right and LT + DPad Left.
Localization updates:
- Updated Czech language translations
- The header text now supports unicode-range: U+0100-024F.
- Support for Czech characters including č, š, ř, ž, ú, and ů;
- Support for Hungarian characters including Ő , Ű
Additional Updates:
- Reduced overhead for clearing weeds method used in plow and cultivate tools for significant performance improvements.
- Reduced fast forward max speed by 20%
- Fixed input action category labels in tutorial
- Bugfix causing program crash on returning to the main menu after certain actions
