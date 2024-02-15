Update 15: Nutrient & Multiplier Data Overlays

Nutrient & Multiplier Data Overlays

ACRES gets data overlays for managing cell nutrient levels at scale. Overlays for each nutrient or multiplier is accessible by clicking the icon in the bottom Soil Data toolbar.

Clicking a different overlay button will change the current overlay while clicking the active overlay button will turn off the overlay system. Also, Cycle through each overlay with a gamepad/steam deck with LT+DPad Right and LT + DPad Left.











Updated Czech language translations

The header text now supports unicode-range: U+0100-024F.

Support for Czech characters including č, š, ř, ž, ú, and ů;

Support for Hungarian characters including Ő , Ű