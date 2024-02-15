 Skip to content

Matadouro: Grindhouse update for 15 February 2024

General Improvements

-Fixed inconsistent enemy damage
-Fixed weapon animations breaking
-Improved hit boxes
-Added 2 more save points
-Plus other minor bug fixes

