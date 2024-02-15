 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 15 February 2024

Version 1.27 Beta patch notes

Version 1.27 Beta patch notes

Gameplay

  • New dialogue added for Alien friends during festivals

Balance

  • Reworked sell value for crop produce and processed goods.

Bugs Fixed

  • Time always showing in AM fixed
  • Speaking with alien friends during festivals no longer freeze game
  • Repositioned Zephyr so doesn’t overlap cedric during snowfest
  • Space shooter mini game after rocket cutscene now working again.
  • Spinning wheel was still showing as reward icon for Signpost quest now fixes
  • Tentatively fixed invisible pixies that seem to be there but don’t show up (if you still encounter this issue in this patch onwards, please do report it!)
  • Reduced the position of pixies on larger rocks, so they are closer to the rocks.
  • Canceling moonflower deposit notice at museum deposit box no longer visually triggers deposit animation.

Known Issues:

  • Some characters are standing in seats
  • Monsters moving incredibly fast (Anyone else beside MuffinMages experiencing this? Please report)
  • Monsters sometimes randomly vanishing/appearing in dungeons
  • If dungeon loads to Black, please report error message that should now be printed on screen
  • Controller mappings reset on computer restart
  • Soot puff tank color picker does not work with controller
  • Fin showing up in events when he shouldn’t be
  • Mini boss spawning in incorrect rooms
  • Some buttons not working in co-op mode/remote play before/during tutorial
  • Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
  • Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created

