Version 1.27 Beta patch notes

Gameplay
- New dialogue added for Alien friends during festivals
Balance
- Reworked sell value for crop produce and processed goods.
Bugs Fixed
- Time always showing in AM fixed
- Speaking with alien friends during festivals no longer freeze game
- Repositioned Zephyr so doesn’t overlap cedric during snowfest
- Space shooter mini game after rocket cutscene now working again.
- Spinning wheel was still showing as reward icon for Signpost quest now fixes
- Tentatively fixed invisible pixies that seem to be there but don’t show up (if you still encounter this issue in this patch onwards, please do report it!)
- Reduced the position of pixies on larger rocks, so they are closer to the rocks.
- Canceling moonflower deposit notice at museum deposit box no longer visually triggers deposit animation.
Known Issues:
- Some characters are standing in seats
- Monsters moving incredibly fast (Anyone else beside MuffinMages experiencing this? Please report)
- Monsters sometimes randomly vanishing/appearing in dungeons
- If dungeon loads to Black, please report error message that should now be printed on screen
- Controller mappings reset on computer restart
- Soot puff tank color picker does not work with controller
- Fin showing up in events when he shouldn’t be
- Mini boss spawning in incorrect rooms
- Some buttons not working in co-op mode/remote play before/during tutorial
- Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
- Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
Changed files in this update