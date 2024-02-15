 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TaleSpire update for 15 February 2024

Double patch release!

Share · View all patches · Build 13467436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, we are landing improvements for both the main build and the Beta. Let’s get into it.

For the main branch, we are fixing a long-term bug where HeroForge creatures with small bases didn’t work. Cheers to the folks in the community who reported that one.

On the Beta side, we have a new build of TaleWeaverLite, and it’s significant enough that it gets its own post replete with a clickbait title.

[url=https://bouncyrock.com/news/articles/the-last-taleweaver-build-youll-ever-download-number-no-number-youtube-thumbnail-saturated-sad-man-eye-contact]The last version of TaleWeaver you’ll ever download?!? #no
[/url]
Alright, enough messing about. Back to work!

Peace.

Changed files in this update

Depot 720621 Depot 720621
  • Loading history…
Depot 720623 Depot 720623
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link