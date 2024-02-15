Double patch release!

Today, we are landing improvements for both the main build and the Beta. Let’s get into it.

For the main branch, we are fixing a long-term bug where HeroForge creatures with small bases didn’t work. Cheers to the folks in the community who reported that one.

On the Beta side, we have a new build of TaleWeaverLite, and it’s significant enough that it gets its own post replete with a clickbait title.

[url=https://bouncyrock.com/news/articles/the-last-taleweaver-build-youll-ever-download-number-no-number-youtube-thumbnail-saturated-sad-man-eye-contact]The last version of TaleWeaver you’ll ever download?!? #no

[/url]

Alright, enough messing about. Back to work!

Peace.