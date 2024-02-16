 Skip to content

Runestone:Pathfinders update for 16 February 2024

Update V1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13467424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some LOD issues.

-Add DLSS Plugins that significantly improve performance if your graphic card supports DLSS.

