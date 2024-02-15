 Skip to content

JUNK! A Game About Robots (Playtest) update for 15 February 2024

20240215 - System Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13467415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated SteamCore backend
  • Updated various actors and meshes
  • Added new startup video
  • Added music to menu
  • Removed unused assets

Changed files in this update

Depot 2210611 Depot 2210611
  • Loading history…
