- Updated SteamCore backend
- Updated various actors and meshes
- Added new startup video
- Added music to menu
- Removed unused assets
JUNK! A Game About Robots (Playtest) update for 15 February 2024
20240215 - System Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
