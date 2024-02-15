Version 0.21.0 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a UI update for you this week!

I've decided to give the UI an overhaul for readability and to improve it.

Here's how it looked before the update:

After:

Art and UI design isn't my strongest suit so I've been working on my skills over the recent years while also working on the game and hopefully the results speak for themselves.

I plan to do a few more changes before this is done, I'd like to split the zombie screen into a screen where you configure the virus and another where you choose how to distribute it.

Are there any other changes you'd like to see? Let me know!

I hope you enjoy the update!