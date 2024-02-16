Added low level anti-cheat capabilities
fixed issues with toggle head gear while in town
companions now follow players in town, these companions lack movement animations
fixed issues where the player would visually take off all gear when opening certain UI menus in town
fixed issues where player level UI did not update properly in town
fixed issues where certain UI elements could not be in-front of animated UI elements
the chat box now has a focus system which allows it to move behind UI when not being actively used
fixed an issue where the Josh's Arcane Eyes item was invisible
Dungeons of the Obelisk Playtest update for 16 February 2024
Beta Ver. 0.0.5
Added low level anti-cheat capabilities
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update