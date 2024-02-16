Beta Ver. 0.0.5

Added low level anti-cheat capabilities

fixed issues with toggle head gear while in town

companions now follow players in town, these companions lack movement animations

fixed issues where the player would visually take off all gear when opening certain UI menus in town

fixed issues where player level UI did not update properly in town

fixed issues where certain UI elements could not be in-front of animated UI elements

the chat box now has a focus system which allows it to move behind UI when not being actively used

fixed an issue where the Josh's Arcane Eyes item was invisible