VCR PUZZLE IMPROVEMENTS AND MORE!

VCR Puzzle:
- Previously, to find the correct position of the plugs the player needed to check that the yellow/red wires were cut and replaced (looking at the tape on the cables), this was causing a lot of confusion among players. Therefore I changed the puzzle so that the plugs have the correct position defined simply by color.
- New way of checking the puzzle: Now every time the player changes one of the small wires or connects a plug, the game will check if the puzzle is correct and if so, the puzzle will disappear, the TV will turn on and the "Fix" button will be blocked, as it is no longer necessary.
Mantis Hideout:
- In the chase where there is the shooting tutorial, the camera could get stuck in a position too low, preventing the chase from being seen - [SOLVED]
- Final chase before [spoiler]Ritual[/spoiler], when shooting the real Mantis his animation would get stuck in the "Getting Shot" state.- [SOLVED]
Pause Menu:
- In the options, if the player had the "volume" option activated and went back to the pause main menu by pressing the "C" key, the processing of the volume option would remain active, even after returning to the game. - [SOLVED]
Hospital:
- On the fourth floor, there was a collisionless wall. [SOLVED]
- Problems with kitchen and safe checkpoints. If the player reached the checkpoint without killing the nurse at the entrance. It would be active when loading the checkpoint and the player would be unable to leave. Something similar could happen with the safe checkpoint, if the player did not kill the nurse in the previous room.[SOLVED]
- If the player entered the cafeteria without killing the nurse at the door. When you return, the nurse would instantly detect during the transition. Now he has a delay, giving the player the chance to kill him. Something similar could happen to the nurse in the waiting room, which is before the safe puzzle. [SOLVED]
- The hospital door, which serves as a hiding place, in the room just before the offices has been improved. To avoid bugs where the player kills the nurse and disappears.
Language:
- Now the game starts in the same language as your computer. Unless there is another language saved by the player.
