Skibidi Toilets: Invasion update for 15 February 2024

Hotfix #5

Build 13467254

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//Fixes
Fixed a bug where you could walk through the elevator doors while they were not fully open and fall down the shaft

Fixed a serious bug that could cause toilets to stop appearing after revival

Fixed a bug where the boss health bar would not disappear after revival

//Changes
Now the game displays your steam nickname instead of your username

The distance between the floor and the door in the textbook is greater so that the grenade is less likely to fall under your feet

//Added
Added automatic reloading when you run out of ammo

