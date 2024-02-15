//Fixes
Fixed a bug where you could walk through the elevator doors while they were not fully open and fall down the shaft
Fixed a serious bug that could cause toilets to stop appearing after revival
Fixed a bug where the boss health bar would not disappear after revival
//Changes
Now the game displays your steam nickname instead of your username
The distance between the floor and the door in the textbook is greater so that the grenade is less likely to fall under your feet
//Added
Added automatic reloading when you run out of ammo
Changed files in this update