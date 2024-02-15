Share · View all patches · Build 13467138 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Artifact v0.79.31 - Release & Changelog

+Added Dr. Jackson images

Bust

Paperdoll (male base, female base, and penis images only)

+Added scenarios for more characters to the Game Over epilogue

*The mechanic where forced fellatio scenes force the player to cum has now spread from just Mikah, Detective Lawson, and Ms. Lane to the rest of the NPCs

*Decreased the XP costs of using Vitae Exchange

*Increased NPC IQ decay rate

*The different power levels now show their XP cost on the Upgrades page

*Diminish 2 reduces diminished male's penis size to a minimum, and after hitting Diminish 3 their penises will disappear entirely after reaching that minimum

*Fixed an issue that could prevent creation of broodmothers

*Fixed an issue that could prevent Fellatio sex scene details from showing when the NPC was close to frenzying

*Fixed a couple of errors that caused certain text not to display properly

*Restored Huong's and Dr. Fairfax's vaginal sex scenes

*Updated Broodmother formatting

*Decreased the maximum number of save slots from 5 to 3 in an effort to combat a bug that can cause saves to stop working. Existing saves from slot 4 and 5 should still display until deleted (see FAQ for more info on deleting saves)

*Increased DOM storage space again (exe version) from 30 MB to 45 MB

*Performance improvements

*The expanded map now properly displays one cohesive image, and now has increased compatibility with smaller window sizes.

*Fixed issue with husks regarding certain dorms getting miscounted

*Fixed an issue that could cause Ying's advances to misbehave

*Fixed an issue that allows players to leave Fellatio sex scenes prematurely for most characters

*Updated Patron credits