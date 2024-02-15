Artifact v0.79.31 - Release & Changelog
+Added Dr. Jackson images
- Bust
- Paperdoll (male base, female base, and penis images only)
+Added scenarios for more characters to the Game Over epilogue
*The mechanic where forced fellatio scenes force the player to cum has now spread from just Mikah, Detective Lawson, and Ms. Lane to the rest of the NPCs
*Decreased the XP costs of using Vitae Exchange
*Increased NPC IQ decay rate
*The different power levels now show their XP cost on the Upgrades page
*Diminish 2 reduces diminished male's penis size to a minimum, and after hitting Diminish 3 their penises will disappear entirely after reaching that minimum
*Fixed an issue that could prevent creation of broodmothers
*Fixed an issue that could prevent Fellatio sex scene details from showing when the NPC was close to frenzying
*Fixed a couple of errors that caused certain text not to display properly
*Restored Huong's and Dr. Fairfax's vaginal sex scenes
*Updated Broodmother formatting
*Decreased the maximum number of save slots from 5 to 3 in an effort to combat a bug that can cause saves to stop working. Existing saves from slot 4 and 5 should still display until deleted (see FAQ for more info on deleting saves)
*Increased DOM storage space again (exe version) from 30 MB to 45 MB
*Performance improvements
*The expanded map now properly displays one cohesive image, and now has increased compatibility with smaller window sizes.
*Fixed issue with husks regarding certain dorms getting miscounted
*Fixed an issue that could cause Ying's advances to misbehave
*Fixed an issue that allows players to leave Fellatio sex scenes prematurely for most characters
*Updated Patron credits
