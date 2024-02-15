 Skip to content

Chat Guess Games update for 15 February 2024

Update 1.11 - Time Limit Options!

Update 1.11 - Time Limit Options!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some loved the 60 second time limit we trialed last week, others hated it, so we've added the option so you can choose whichever works for you!

