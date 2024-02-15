Public Beta patch notes for 15/02/2024

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v3.3.27.36556-beta

Balancing

Following the first changes we’ve introduced regarding Ox and Lynx, we kept working on the part we wanted to tweak on those two clans specifically.

Ox

_Since our rework of military unit camp bonuses, Ox was weakened by the change on the Warriors, so we want to give it this strength back.

We also globally want to reward a more aggressive playstyle, making earnings like Warcraft stronger, but only rewarding fighting and no longer passive XP production._

Military Training

(in addition to existing bonus)

Each camp upgrade provides an additional +5% Attack Power to the associated unit

Has been changed to only focus on Warriors but make their weapon forge entirely free.

Lore and Fame is now only gained on kills, but the values have been increased.

50% of Military XP converted into Lore - instead of 30% previously.

20% of Military XP converted into Fame - instead of 10% previously.

Lynx

_With those new changes we tried to make Lynx start a bit more comfortable, especially its early clearing, giving it more ways to remain outside its territory without being penalized for it.

We also wanted to reaffirm Mielikki’s role as master huntress, making her less related to managing the clan economy and being inside your territory, and giving her instead more reasons to be outside in the wild hunting with her lynxes._

Start-with

Hunters have a native +10% production bonus.

Lore

Spoils of Plenty

The lures can now be placed from the building menu and no longer require Mielikki to do it.

(The +10% production bonus to Hunters on Lures is removed because it is now a global start-with)

Fame

Fame 200 - Mythical lure

The mythical lure can now be placed from the building menu and no longer requires Mielikki to do it.

Each animal kill decreases the next Feast cost by -7.5% - instead of -5% previously.

Path of the hunter

Caring Sibling

The heal on Brundr and Kaelinn now triggers outside your territory if Mielikki is in the zone with them.

Sibling Rivalry

Brundr food production now works everywhere and no longer just inside your territory.

The Wise One

Mielikki lore production is no longer restricted to your territory only.

Bugfix

This includes issues fixed now as well as some hotfixes that might have happened in between patches.

Removed watermark in game

No need to have named a custom lobby to research a game with lobby finder

Known Issues

Red cross not showing up on lore/faith UI sometimes

Lynx lure can be placed on a tile with natural Deer