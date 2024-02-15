 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wooden Ocean update for 15 February 2024

8.1.5 Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 13466805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2/15/2024

8.1.5 Balancing

Balancing:
Players now begin with 5 more attack,
magic, and mana.
Increased the static stats to various
weapons and armor.
Increased the significance of item
quality. (superior, artisan, etc.)
Increased all burning damage by
25-50%.
Doubled the environmental effect
of all fire spells.
Prepare Carbon now triples accuracy
and recovery. (was double)
Increased magic component to gravity
damage by 20-25%.
Gravity is now able to stagger.
Knocked down now applies 50% weakness
to gravity.

Misc:
Prologue books are no longer randomized.
Removed excessive common events from
bombs. (this may fix their extreme
variance)
Fixed Ancient Lava.

Changed files in this update

Wooden Ocean Depot 684001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link