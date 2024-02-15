2/15/2024

8.1.5 Balancing

Balancing:

Players now begin with 5 more attack,

magic, and mana.

Increased the static stats to various

weapons and armor.

Increased the significance of item

quality. (superior, artisan, etc.)

Increased all burning damage by

25-50%.

Doubled the environmental effect

of all fire spells.

Prepare Carbon now triples accuracy

and recovery. (was double)

Increased magic component to gravity

damage by 20-25%.

Gravity is now able to stagger.

Knocked down now applies 50% weakness

to gravity.

Misc:

Prologue books are no longer randomized.

Removed excessive common events from

bombs. (this may fix their extreme

variance)

Fixed Ancient Lava.