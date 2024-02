Howdy Astronauts!

The following update changes the following:

Added 2 new structures to find in the beta belt.

Re-worked ship movement and collisions

Added a new dock blueprint

Fixes a small list of bugs

Updated french translations

This update gives the beta belt more interesting areas to find and you can now do so with a smaller and detachable ship thanks to the new docking blueprint.

Up next:

Player upgrades

Remote blueprint activation

Sam :)