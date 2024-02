Share · View all patches · Build 13466717 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Three updates in one week? What's going on?!

Yesterday, a Steam user found a bug with a MarKun666 conversation, where it would repeat under certain circumstances. It's somehow evaded detection until now, but update 1.1.2.7 fixes it. Please update so you don't encounter it as well.

Thank you again for the support! Happy gaming!