 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Void Project Playtest update for 15 February 2024

Patch Note [IMPORTANT READ]

Share · View all patches · Build 13466694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi Fellas, so today we launched private playtesting to around 100 playtesters.. all from different platforms. and 70% of you guys are having Problems with Main Game not loading properly due to some shaders not compiling and Vulkan issues.. these are mainly Nvidia GPU issues.

This is why we did this playtest to encounter these kind of bugs.. we are 2 ppl who are developing this game and we both got not shader errors so thats why we didnt look at it before.

**

We are fixing this issue and we want your help too.. we need to identify which shader is acting up and if its only one or 2 different shaders combined making this weird bug..

There is a Debug option in game when u enter the main game.. Press F4 and enable and disable the shaders to see if anything happens that fixes the issue or anything..
**

You can report it directly in this post's comment section or just dm me (rayzorite) or adil on Discord.. Join our Discord Server

Changed files in this update

Depot 2698841 Depot 2698841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link