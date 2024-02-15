Patch Note [IMPORTANT READ]

Hi Fellas, so today we launched private playtesting to around 100 playtesters.. all from different platforms. and 70% of you guys are having Problems with Main Game not loading properly due to some shaders not compiling and Vulkan issues.. these are mainly Nvidia GPU issues.

This is why we did this playtest to encounter these kind of bugs.. we are 2 ppl who are developing this game and we both got not shader errors so thats why we didnt look at it before.

**

We are fixing this issue and we want your help too.. we need to identify which shader is acting up and if its only one or 2 different shaders combined making this weird bug..

There is a Debug option in game when u enter the main game.. Press F4 and enable and disable the shaders to see if anything happens that fixes the issue or anything..

**