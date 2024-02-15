Patch 0.08b - Crew, Voice Logs and Special Items

Bugfixes:

Fixed transparency issue with the textures of the Source monster,

Fixed large computer core interface and cursor not working,

Fixed animations and rotation of client-side players being broken for other client-side players,

Fixed Hunter (and Crew) jittering in place,

Fixed some pathfinding issues in airlock type 4.

Polish:

Polished Source monster effects to look more creepy and consistent,

Changed confusing text on Reprogrammer to mention “nodes” instead of “source”

The sounds the Source makes are now more muffled the farther away you are,

Player footsteps are now more muffled the farther away they are,

Oxygen level in the ship now drops quickly if the Life Support loses power,

Life Support now turns off when power is lost in the ship,

Added a bunch more spawn locations for Special Items and Crew,

Crew Implementation:

Crewmembers now spawn in the mission ships, depending on if that Special Task has been assigned to the mission. You'll have to escort these scared astronauts to safety.

This is still only the initial implementation and doesn't contain the monsters yet that result from crewmembers getting infected.

Special Items:

Added two new Special Items, next up will the be monsters that result from the Items getting infected.

Added Blackbox,

Added Camera.

Voice Logs:

Cassette players now spawn in the mission ships, containing voice logs of the former crew of the ships, giving you some insight in how things started going wrong.