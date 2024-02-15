Soulash 2 v0.6.5 "Mushmen"

Greetings fellow gods,
Another civilization rises in the Boreal Forests of our procedural worlds - Mushmen. They live in an underground network of caves and come with new bows, clothing options, and usable items.
Here's the full changelog for today's update:
Added
- New civilization: Mushmen.
- 15 new items and recipes for Adventuring, Agriculture, Carpentry, Construction and Tailoring.
- Added scrolling to Building Menu.
Changed
- All Reptilions have train conversation option.
Fixed
- Multiple GUI fixes and improvements for 1600x900 resolution.
- Few GUI fixes for 2560x1600 resolution.
- Stackable craftable items like arrows don't lose used resources when stashing.
- Fixed Medusa's Garden missing z-2 level.
- Fixed Trail of Flame ability.
- Fixed Nettle Seedling growth timer.
- Fixed Move Speed and Magic Power stacking improperly when upgrading items.
- Fixed attack speed summary in crafting outcome preview.
- Fixed missing dialogues for settlement beings.
Modding
- Fixed crash related to editing Explosion ability.
- Custom spritesheet correctly shows in Ability Maker.
- Moved amplifier backgrounds to a separate spritesheet.
Have fun,
Artur
Edit hotfix v0.6.5.1:
- Fixed crash related to stash
- Fixed modded ability icons on the Skills Screen.
