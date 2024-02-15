 Skip to content

Soulash 2 update for 15 February 2024

Soulash 2 v0.6.5 "Mushmen"

Share · View all patches · Build 13466601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings fellow gods,

Another civilization rises in the Boreal Forests of our procedural worlds - Mushmen. They live in an underground network of caves and come with new bows, clothing options, and usable items.

Here's the full changelog for today's update:

Added
  • New civilization: Mushmen.
  • 15 new items and recipes for Adventuring, Agriculture, Carpentry, Construction and Tailoring.
  • Added scrolling to Building Menu.
Changed
  • All Reptilions have train conversation option.
Fixed
  • Multiple GUI fixes and improvements for 1600x900 resolution.
  • Few GUI fixes for 2560x1600 resolution.
  • Stackable craftable items like arrows don't lose used resources when stashing.
  • Fixed Medusa's Garden missing z-2 level.
  • Fixed Trail of Flame ability.
  • Fixed Nettle Seedling growth timer.
  • Fixed Move Speed and Magic Power stacking improperly when upgrading items.
  • Fixed attack speed summary in crafting outcome preview.
  • Fixed missing dialogues for settlement beings.
Modding
  • Fixed crash related to editing Explosion ability.
  • Custom spritesheet correctly shows in Ability Maker.
  • Moved amplifier backgrounds to a separate spritesheet.

Have fun,
Artur

Edit hotfix v0.6.5.1:

  • Fixed crash related to stash
  • Fixed modded ability icons on the Skills Screen.

Changed files in this update

