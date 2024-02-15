Soulash 2 v0.6.5 "Mushmen"

Greetings fellow gods,

Another civilization rises in the Boreal Forests of our procedural worlds - Mushmen. They live in an underground network of caves and come with new bows, clothing options, and usable items.

Here's the full changelog for today's update:

Added

New civilization: Mushmen.

15 new items and recipes for Adventuring, Agriculture, Carpentry, Construction and Tailoring.

Added scrolling to Building Menu.

Changed

All Reptilions have train conversation option.

Fixed

Multiple GUI fixes and improvements for 1600x900 resolution.

Few GUI fixes for 2560x1600 resolution.

Stackable craftable items like arrows don't lose used resources when stashing.

Fixed Medusa's Garden missing z-2 level.

Fixed Trail of Flame ability.

Fixed Nettle Seedling growth timer.

Fixed Move Speed and Magic Power stacking improperly when upgrading items.

Fixed attack speed summary in crafting outcome preview.

Fixed missing dialogues for settlement beings.

Modding

Fixed crash related to editing Explosion ability.

Custom spritesheet correctly shows in Ability Maker.

Moved amplifier backgrounds to a separate spritesheet.

Have fun,

Artur

Edit hotfix v0.6.5.1: