Bunhouse 1.7.0 Released - The Water Plant Update

Hello everyone! It's been a while since the last Bunhouse update; I've been hard at work on my new game which I will be announcing next Wednesday! Woot! Keep your eyes peeled for it!

In the meantime, I'm back with another free content update to Bunhouse. This one includes new succulents, cacti, and a new garden bed that will allow you to grow water plants! Some changes and bug fixes as well. Check out the full changelog below:

NEW TREE: Cashew Tree

Fruit tree which produces after maturity like the other fruit trees

Unlocked by selling a pomegranate

NEW TREE: Dragonfruit

NEW TREE: Dragonfruit Fruit tree which produces after maturity like the other fruit trees

Unlocked by selling an avocado

NEW CACTI: Alligator Plant

Unlocked by growing a Fairy Castle Cactus to its maximum stage

NEW CACTI: Bunny Ear Cactus

NEW CACTI: Bunny Ear Cactus Unlocked by growing an Alligator Plant to its maximum stage

NEW SUCCULENT: Pencil Tree Cactus

Unlocked by growing a blue columnar cactus to its maximum stage

NEW SUCCULENT: Springtime Crassula

NEW SUCCULENT: Springtime Crassula Unlocked by growing a barrel cactus to its maximum stage

NEW SUCCULENT: Flapjack Plant

NEW SUCCULENT: Flapjack Plant Unlocked by growing an Echeveria Lola to its maximum stage

NEW SUCCULENT: Lithops

NEW SUCCULENT: Lithops Unlocked by growing a Flapjack Plant to its maximum stage

NEW POT TYPE: Water Garden Bed

The water garden bed costs 150 carrots

Unlocked by purchasing an aquarium

Behaves very similarly to existing bed (changes dynamically with other nearby garden beds)

Filled with water instead of dirt

Only pot that can house new plant type: water plants

Never needs fertilization, dirt, or to be filled with water after the first time

NEW PLANT TYPE: Water plants

NEW PLANT TYPE: Water plants Water plants can only grow in garden water beds

They can take any amount of sunlight

Because the water quality never degrades or diminishes, water plants are a set-and-forget type plant that requires no sprinklers or other automation

Water plant seeds are more expensive than their non-water counterparts

NEW WATER PLANT: Pickerelweed

Unlocked by purchasing a water garden bed

Costs 40 carrots per seed

NEW WATER PLANT: Dwarf Cattail

NEW WATER PLANT: Dwarf Cattail Unlocked by purchasing a water garden bed

Costs 40 carrots per seed

NEW WATER PLANT: Duckweed

NEW WATER PLANT: Duckweed Unlocked by growing Pickerelweed to its maximum stage

Costs 50 carrots per seed

NEW WATER PLANT: Horsetail

NEW WATER PLANT: Horsetail Unlocked by growing Dwarf Cattail to its maximum stage

Costs 50 carrots per seed

NEW WATER PLANT: Iris

NEW WATER PLANT: Iris Unlocked by growing Horsetail to its maximum stage

Costs 60 carrots per seed

NEW WATER PLANT: Water Poppies

NEW WATER PLANT: Water Poppies Unlocked by growing Duckweed to its maximum stage

Costs 60 carrots per seed

ADDED: All new plants have unique shiny variants

ADDED: Minor audio overhaul

New sound effects for many objects being picked up and put down

New sound effects for bunny footsteps on the different terrains

—

CHANGED: Reduced shiny sale multiplier

Original x10, now down to x5

CHANGED: Plant variation sale modifier changed to max at 40 plants instead of 35

CHANGED: Plant variation sale modifier changed to max at 40 plants instead of 35 If you have forty unique plants in your greenhouse, every plant you sell will go for double its base amount

If you have less than eleven unique plants, there is no bonus modifier

Every plant after eleven grows your bonus multiplier a bit

CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter

—

FIXED BUG: Placing a plant-filled small pot on the bottom of a tiered table will cause the plant to be separated from the pot on game load

FIXED BUG: Tiered tables can now support tiny pots on the bottom shelf

FIXED BUG: Plant seeds not correctly saving shiny status when placed into a wheelbarrow

FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine