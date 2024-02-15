 Skip to content

Bunhouse update for 15 February 2024

Bunhouse 1.7.0 Released - The Water Plant Update

Hello everyone! It's been a while since the last Bunhouse update; I've been hard at work on my new game which I will be announcing next Wednesday! Woot! Keep your eyes peeled for it!

In the meantime, I'm back with another free content update to Bunhouse. This one includes new succulents, cacti, and a new garden bed that will allow you to grow water plants! Some changes and bug fixes as well. Check out the full changelog below:

Bunhouse 1.7.0 - The Water Plant Update Changelog

NEW TREE: Cashew Tree

  • Fruit tree which produces after maturity like the other fruit trees
  • Unlocked by selling a pomegranate
    NEW TREE: Dragonfruit
  • Fruit tree which produces after maturity like the other fruit trees
  • Unlocked by selling an avocado

NEW CACTI: Alligator Plant

  • Unlocked by growing a Fairy Castle Cactus to its maximum stage
    NEW CACTI: Bunny Ear Cactus
  • Unlocked by growing an Alligator Plant to its maximum stage

NEW SUCCULENT: Pencil Tree Cactus

  • Unlocked by growing a blue columnar cactus to its maximum stage
    NEW SUCCULENT: Springtime Crassula
  • Unlocked by growing a barrel cactus to its maximum stage
    NEW SUCCULENT: Flapjack Plant
  • Unlocked by growing an Echeveria Lola to its maximum stage
    NEW SUCCULENT: Lithops
  • Unlocked by growing a Flapjack Plant to its maximum stage

NEW POT TYPE: Water Garden Bed

  • The water garden bed costs 150 carrots
  • Unlocked by purchasing an aquarium
  • Behaves very similarly to existing bed (changes dynamically with other nearby garden beds)
  • Filled with water instead of dirt
  • Only pot that can house new plant type: water plants
  • Never needs fertilization, dirt, or to be filled with water after the first time
    NEW PLANT TYPE: Water plants
  • Water plants can only grow in garden water beds
  • They can take any amount of sunlight
  • Because the water quality never degrades or diminishes, water plants are a set-and-forget type plant that requires no sprinklers or other automation
  • Water plant seeds are more expensive than their non-water counterparts

NEW WATER PLANT: Pickerelweed

  • Unlocked by purchasing a water garden bed
  • Costs 40 carrots per seed
    NEW WATER PLANT: Dwarf Cattail
  • Unlocked by purchasing a water garden bed
  • Costs 40 carrots per seed
    NEW WATER PLANT: Duckweed
  • Unlocked by growing Pickerelweed to its maximum stage
  • Costs 50 carrots per seed
    NEW WATER PLANT: Horsetail
  • Unlocked by growing Dwarf Cattail to its maximum stage
  • Costs 50 carrots per seed
    NEW WATER PLANT: Iris
  • Unlocked by growing Horsetail to its maximum stage
  • Costs 60 carrots per seed
    NEW WATER PLANT: Water Poppies
  • Unlocked by growing Duckweed to its maximum stage
  • Costs 60 carrots per seed

ADDED: All new plants have unique shiny variants

ADDED: Minor audio overhaul

  • New sound effects for many objects being picked up and put down
  • New sound effects for bunny footsteps on the different terrains

CHANGED: Reduced shiny sale multiplier

  • Original x10, now down to x5
    CHANGED: Plant variation sale modifier changed to max at 40 plants instead of 35
  • If you have forty unique plants in your greenhouse, every plant you sell will go for double its base amount
  • If you have less than eleven unique plants, there is no bonus modifier
  • Every plant after eleven grows your bonus multiplier a bit
    CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter

FIXED BUG: Placing a plant-filled small pot on the bottom of a tiered table will cause the plant to be separated from the pot on game load
FIXED BUG: Tiered tables can now support tiny pots on the bottom shelf
FIXED BUG: Plant seeds not correctly saving shiny status when placed into a wheelbarrow
FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine

