What's coming next? #17 | 15/02/2024

Welcome back, we've got some news for you!

We thought we'd update you with what's currently happening in development, and what's coming!

Any information and images are Work In Progress (WIP) and may change drastically before releasing

If all goes well, the highly requested Shop Update is planned to be released sometime next week!

It features a brand new design for the Shop and Equipment pages, with simplicity in mind. And a new Loadout page for getting into your games as quickly as possible.

We've taken in loads of feedback from the community and our beta team to make sure this is the best shop it can be, for all players, each page even has a short tutorial to help you out if you get lost!

For controller players, you'll be able to use buttons on your controller to quickly buy, sell and do other functions without having to move your cursor around the whole screen.

Ghost Huntin' Distribution Shop



Equipment Manager



Quick Loadouts



You may notice some new features in the loadout screen too; players using a keyboard will be able to rename their loadouts, and you can adjust the quantity and tiers of all items at once with the new buttons located at the bottom of the screen!

Alongside the new shop comes the ability to change player colours (for the sticky notes on the main menu/contract board, at the top of the shop and on the sanity screen), as well as customisation for your cursor during gameplay. You'll be able to pick which icon you want, the colour, size, transparency level and how it changes while you're highlighting something interactive. The new highlight options are also available for VR players! If you like how the cursor is currently in Live, you can easily recreate that too!

Point Hope construction continues, and now that the final few areas are being populated with new assets, we'll soon be able to set it up for gameplay and get testing.**

Here's a look at the nearly completed Games Room, featuring loads of new assets; a pool table, fishing rod, large armchairs, a chess board*, and a perfect looping spot provided by a large central pillar.

Zec has been hard at work continuing to white-box and create concept art for the farmhouse reworks. Today we're showing you just how run down Grafton is in the new version.

As you can see the shape of the building has been changed slightly, making the layout more dynamic and interesting. The walls are falling apart, so much so that weather from the outside might make its way inside during gameplay

One of the upstairs rooms is so run down that the wall has started to cave in, creating a new doorway for players. Items are scattered along the floor, and the bed has been partly dismantled. Maybe someone was here looking for something, and maybe they're still here...

*Yes, you can actually play chess now...if you know the rules of course.

**This isn't a quick step but we will keep you posted here and on Trello of how testing is going!

That's it for Development Preview #17. We'll catch you with some more teasers soon!

