Test Branch Update! (Beta 17.0.3)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content/features
- Added the game credits
Improvements
- Highlight the newly unlocked attachment slots
- Moved the next weapon attachment slot unlock progress bar to the character setup screen
- Improved the main menu home layout
Fixes
- Fixed the mix of characters in the squad management scene when changing profiles
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch