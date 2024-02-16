Dominions 6.07

This update improves the multiplayer server, adds new capabilities for modders and fixes a bunch of bugs. Previously the multiplayer server failed to create games that had long names, this has been fixed now which should eliminate the most common problem when starting games on the official server. It is now also possible to revert a started game back to the startup when playing on the multiplayer server, making restarting a game much easier.
Hopefully the most important bugs are fixed now and we'll be able to create a small content update for the next patch.
General
- Network games would crash on creation if game name was too long
- Network lobby can now revert back to turn 0 (game setup)
- Network lobby now remembers pretender uploader perfectly
- Network lobby support for larger maps (now max 999 MB)
- Ranged weapons that were supposed to be used in melee too didn't always work
- Fix for flickering line at edge of map
- Map ritual arrows could sometimes be shown on the wrong plane
- Spell AI didn't take size/strength negates into account
- Teleport didn't work with mounts, fixed
- New launch options: --nowarnend, --warnend, --alwayswarn
- Performance improvement for army setup (t) and nation overview (F1)
- Send Lady Midday is now an assassination ritual
- Less trees & bushes on battlefield, especially with high growth
- Strands of Arcane Power message has a goto land if 1 new site was discovered
- Bukavac got more powerful
- Fix for bad vampire count from event
- Earth, Illearth and Ice elementals more powerful
- Many national summons are now more cost effective
- Performance improvement for AI thinking host phase
- Flames from the Sky and similar didn't work when cast by a besieged mage
- Divine Emperor could not gateway, fixed
- Dreamwild Demesne didn't work
- LA Pythium's ritual Epoteia didn't work
- Stat and typo fixes
Modding
- #range050, #range0, #melee50 didn't work
- #ammo can now use fatigue instead
- Scale values can now go from -5 to 5
- New item command: #notfornation
- New event commands: #req_month, #req_notcode, #req_enchtarget
- New event commands: #req_targsight, #req_targmanygems
- New event commands: #assfollower1-3, #assfollower1d3, #gemlosssmall, #gemlosslarge
- Spell modding: forcetransform
- Spell & weapon mod command: #speedmult
- Spell mod commands: #localglobal, #worldvisible, #globallook
- Nation mod commands: #viewallprov, #viewallbat
