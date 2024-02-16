Dominions 6.07

This update improves the multiplayer server, adds new capabilities for modders and fixes a bunch of bugs. Previously the multiplayer server failed to create games that had long names, this has been fixed now which should eliminate the most common problem when starting games on the official server. It is now also possible to revert a started game back to the startup when playing on the multiplayer server, making restarting a game much easier.

Hopefully the most important bugs are fixed now and we'll be able to create a small content update for the next patch.

General

Network games would crash on creation if game name was too long

Network lobby can now revert back to turn 0 (game setup)

Network lobby now remembers pretender uploader perfectly

Network lobby support for larger maps (now max 999 MB)

Ranged weapons that were supposed to be used in melee too didn't always work

Fix for flickering line at edge of map

Map ritual arrows could sometimes be shown on the wrong plane

Spell AI didn't take size/strength negates into account

Teleport didn't work with mounts, fixed

New launch options: --nowarnend, --warnend, --alwayswarn

Performance improvement for army setup (t) and nation overview (F1)

Send Lady Midday is now an assassination ritual

Less trees & bushes on battlefield, especially with high growth

Strands of Arcane Power message has a goto land if 1 new site was discovered

Bukavac got more powerful

Fix for bad vampire count from event

Earth, Illearth and Ice elementals more powerful

Many national summons are now more cost effective

Performance improvement for AI thinking host phase

Flames from the Sky and similar didn't work when cast by a besieged mage

Divine Emperor could not gateway, fixed

Dreamwild Demesne didn't work

LA Pythium's ritual Epoteia didn't work

Stat and typo fixes

Modding