King of the Hill Season 23: New Idle Animations, Balance Changes

KING OF THE HILL: SEASON 23

• New Animations •

Some puny humans (wielding some weapons) now have new rare idle animations. They are triggered randomly, the only condition being that humans should not be in combat. Is it just me or is someone living in the tank's fridge?🤔❄️



• Mutations Balance •

We've changed how the Curse of Mutation works. You can still pick two mutations at the altar, but changing the assortment of mutators is now a paid feature and costs 5 tokens;

Some mutations can no longer affect summoned creatures: Rat-ify , Last Word , Final Gift , Soul Gift , Final Aid ;

Mass Taunt has been slightly nerfed: cooldown: 3 sec ➔ 4 sec; the duration has been halved, now always half of the regular taunt duration;

Guardian of the Order buffed: previously, Mages received +15% armor for each Tank in the team, now they receive +30%;

Thunder Lance has been nerfed: now it deals 50% damage ➔ 40% damage from the Mages class ability.

• Class Abilities Balance •

Death Deferred buffed: duration: 10 sec ➔ 12 sec;

Helicopter Kick 's radius slightly increased: 25 ➔ 35;

Fish Slap now deals all intended poison damage faster: 10 sec ➔ 5 sec;

The bonus to Final (uni)Form 's stats increased: 70% ➔ 80%;

Shock Therapy 's chance increased: 15% ➔ 25%;

Baby Tentacle 's damage increased: 222 ➔ 260;

's damage increased: 222 ➔ 260; Demoralizing Blow's damage debuff increased: 35% ➔ 50%.

• Game Modes Balance •

In the first two levels of the "Hunger Games" mode, the number of tokens received has been slightly reduced;

We've made changes to the mutation tree in "Brawl" : Magic Defence Bonus and Fast Reload have swapped places—now you can upgrade magic resistance much earlier;

Last Word in "Brawl" now drops starting from level 4;

Impostor in "Brawl" now drops from starting level 5;

NanoMineSweeper in "Brawl" now drops starting from level 4.

King of the Hill Season 22 Results

WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇スヴァット[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈ten+[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉Dayemon[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Congrats! Your victory medal has been added to your name on the leaderboard.

Season 23 starts right now and ends on March 15th at 16:00 UTC.



