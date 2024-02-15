 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Nine Heavens update for 15 February 2024

V1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13466105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The differentiation effect is adjusted to 3 times the probability of dealing damage. Can be stacked with critical hits, cannot be stacked with critical damage

Changed files in this update

Depot 2741111 Depot 2741111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link