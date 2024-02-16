 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 16 February 2024

v1.11.2 Hotfix

v1.11.2 Hotfix · Build 13466034

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Galactic Survivalists!
We have some fixes ready we would like to put out after finding some errors in dedicated server logs & also to mention we have much more to come very soon.

As always, please report any bugs here:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

If you would like to give any constructive feedback:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/faq-feedback.25/

Thank you.

Changelog v1.11.2 B4454 2024-02-16

Fixes:

  • Multiple exceptions found in dedicated server logs
  • A fix for artifacts on stars with DLSS/FSR enabled

