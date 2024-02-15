Patch Notes v1.0.0

- Updated to 'Release' from 'Early Access' build
- Applied 25% off sale for 14 days
- Improved the title screen game title images
- Player cannons now deal more damage
- Pirate ships spawn more often
- Reduced the delay on world level based pirate spawn multipliers
- Powerup drop rates increased
- Powerups now give gold instead of nothing if you reached the max buff cap
- Slightly adjusted world level based score/exp multipliers
- Performance improvements
- All known bugs squished
- Removed debug logs that are no longer required
We hope you enjoy playing and feel free to leave any feedback or bug reports on the steam discussion board.
Changed files in this update