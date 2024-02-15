 Skip to content

Pirate Haven update for 15 February 2024

Patch Notes v1.0.0

Patch Notes v1.0.0

Build 13465934

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated to 'Release' from 'Early Access' build
  • Applied 25% off sale for 14 days
  • Improved the title screen game title images
  • Player cannons now deal more damage
  • Pirate ships spawn more often
  • Reduced the delay on world level based pirate spawn multipliers
  • Powerup drop rates increased
  • Powerups now give gold instead of nothing if you reached the max buff cap
  • Slightly adjusted world level based score/exp multipliers
  • Performance improvements
  • All known bugs squished
  • Removed debug logs that are no longer required

We hope you enjoy playing and feel free to leave any feedback or bug reports on the steam discussion board.

