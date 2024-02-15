Hunt Together - Update 1.2 Now Live!

 Skip to content

Hunt Together update for 15 February 2024

Hunt Together - Update 1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Ghosts and Hunters!

The update brings a new Elimination map 🚂 and related skins. The balance adjustments are aimed at making the ghost stronger, as we noticed there was a need for changes to improve gameplay balance.☯️

  • New map "Trainchase" ✅
  • New skin: "Dream Eater" ✅
  • New skin: "Machinist" ✅

Balance changes:

  • Faster movement as a possessed item 🔥
  • Faster soul-sucking as a Ghost 🔥
  • Faster filling of an obelisk 🔥
  • Electric shock duration is now 2 seconds longer, totaling 6 seconds 🔥

We always review your reports, opinions, and feedback! If you have encountered any problems or have ideas on how to enrich Hunt Together with new and interesting content, please let us know. 😉 Feel free to share your thoughts via our Discord server or here in the Steam Discussions!

Thank you everyone, and have a great week!

Happy Hunting!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778030/Hunt_Together/

