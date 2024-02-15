Hotfix 0.2.141d

Hello Survivors,

Thank you so much for all your feedback and bug reports so far.

We heard a lot of you found difficulty curve of the the beginning of the game a bit too sharp, so we have a small hotfix today that addresses the difficulty level of Haz1. Haz 2-5 remains unchanged for now. Instead of only adjusting numbers, we are also offering what we think is a more elegant solution. We're making the Scout's starting weapon, the Deepcore GK2, have overclocks unlocked from the start. We're also looking to make further adjustments very soon - so stay tuned.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is made by a small team of developers at Funday Games, and has been out in Early Access for around 26 hours at the time of writing. We plan to balance, tune, improve, adjust and add a ton of extra content in the months and (hopefully) years to come. Please have patience with us as we polish this rock into... a very polished rock.

Changelog Hotfix 0.2.241d