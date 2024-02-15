Super Small Hotfix

This hotfix will fix a few issues regarding the supporter badge going "poof" on the next Campaign map (Official and Custom), and when you resume your campaign session.
And about the "Supoprter Pack", it was a typo when we created the DLC package, too late to change it, so it's a feature now!
Changelog
- Fixed the key spawning on the table in the ball room being the wrong key.
- Fixed the broken door shortcut in the mansion map.
- Fixed "Supoprter" badge not showing correctly in Campaign mode.
- Fixed a bug with the ringtones not working for Supporter's due to the old "you are not a kickstarter" overriding it. This has been fixed, as Mr. Supporter has access them now.
- Fixed cp_broadway and ce_laststop_04 having next to no zombies, because of 1 line typo in the "ThePresident.MaxZombiesAllowed" Angelscript function code.
- Updated ce_laststop_04, redid the entire "park alarm waves", it should no longer cause lag later on (hopefully)
Changed files in this update