SPRING CLEANING UPDATE!

Heya, friendmigos!

We mentioned in last Friday's Bulletin that we had a new update for y'all, and it's HERE!

It's mostly a bunch of stuff to make the game flow better, but we got a couple other little cool things thrown in.

So here's the stuff that's got all changearoo'd:

You can now change characters or decks between matches!

Ever just think you could've won if you just had that one card in that one deck that you just happened to not pick? Well now you don't need to go back to the HUB and change up everything before jumping back into the action!

You can now have 8 saved deck slots!

Go ahead and get into deckbuilding something NUTS for us. You've got the space for it now, no excuses!

PalPrizes will no longer steal your organs!

Also we're streamlining and reducing the use of PalPrizes so you get a chance for a skin every day alongside maybe getting a keychain, profile pic, or card back.

All hail Jakob, the Hero!

We've built a state in the lobby in honor of Jakob, the only player that has won 10,000 matches.

Cardbacks, Cardbacks, Cardbacks!

Y'all got NEW CARDBACKS to enjoy! Based off of the tournaments hosted by KTqtpi (the carpet one!), and two other tournaments hosted in our Community Discord server that you should absolutely join and why aren't you there right now?

And I'm OUTIE. Hope y'all have a great time killin' each other and enjoy the new ~~flow~~ !