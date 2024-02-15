Customizing your station becomes much easier thanks to Snap to Grid 🔥

Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

Welcome to another Gas Station Simulator update. Recently we’ve shed some light about the long-awaited Shady Deals DLC, so if you would like to dive into the details, you can check it out by clicking this link.

Today, I’ve got some exciting stuff to share – the much-anticipated “Snap to Grid” feature is right now available for you, which means customizing your station will become much, much easier and more precise from now on. With a snap to grid you can adjust the angle of rotation and a grid size. Check the gifs below to see how it looks in the game.





Additionally, a bunch of fixes found its way into today’s update. We’ve issued some of the most pesky ones, so running your gas station empire should be much smoother and better from now on. Check the full patch notes below, to see what else you can expect.👇

Bugfixes 🐛

Fixed a rare issue that crashed the game after loading a save

Fixed an issue related to invoking multiple airplane fueling minigames while spamming the left mouse button action

Firing employee widget should now properly close when using Esc

Fixed an issue related to placeholder tutorials showing up when playing with only Airstrip DLC installed

Product previews related to items carried by planes now work correctly

The quest for serving party bus customers now ends correctly if we use the Reset Button

Some of the popups messages related to employee management were adjusted

And that’s it for today, gas jockeys! Let me know in the comments down below what you think about today’s update. Also, if you spot any issues that stop you from progressing further, don’t hesitate to share such information as soon as possible under this announcement, discussion forum, on our official discord server which I highly advise you to join. Have a wonderful weekend and until the next devlog.

~Your humble marketing guy – Sewek