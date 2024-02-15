Patch Notes - February 15th 2024

Hello everyone,
This path adds all kinds of stuff including the much requested quick battle customization features. The need to override factions with your custom factions is now solely for the base campaigns.
If you have any bugs, crashes or suggestions feel free to let me know!
Full Changelog
- Add exact army selection for quick battles
- Add all available factions to quick battles (default, custom and workshop)
- Add support for different faction leader cultures to faction editor
- Add age option for custom lords
- Add horse color selection to faction editor
- Add improved color randomization for horses
- Improve horse models and textures
- Improve trebuchet model and textures
- Improve trebuchet ground placement
- Add small landscape mounds to trebuchet
- Remove wooden base from trebuchet
- Add better variety to ministerial unit models
- Add era indicator to armor in faction editor
- Add norman with crown helmet for custom factions
- Add faceplate with crown helmet for custom factions
- Randomize blood on shields
- Fix heraldry on castle flags during quick battles
- Fix officers in base campaign being created without helmets
- Fix quick battle reinforcement town origin
- Fix wrong era helmets turning up on default campaign officers
- Fix frisian faction leader equipment
- Fix ages of base campaign faction leaders
- Fix formation card showing empty purple shield when formation is routed
Changed files in this update