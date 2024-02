Share · View all patches · Build 13465630 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 14:26:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello folks! I hope you are doing well, because we have made some small adjustments and also added a new language.

Features:

Added German language support

Fixes:

Achievements are obtainable again

Changed some text(box) sizes

I hope you continue to enjoy CRCR and our older games on itch.io!